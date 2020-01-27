Dan Caraway counted off the beat, strummed his guitar, and suddenly the microbrewery’s patrons burst into song.
“Close your eyes and I’ll kiss you. Tomorrow I’ll miss you. Remember I’ll always be true.”
This month’s singalong fundraising event at Jubeck New World Brewing featured the music of The Beatles and raised money for Dubuque Montessori School.
“This is the first time we’re doing this and it’s exciting just to have the music and the families together,” said Beth Duccini, the school’s director.
For about a year-and-a-half, Jubeck’s has opened its doors on the last Sunday of the month and hosted a singalong event. Co-owners Caraway and Jay Jubeck and others play music and the microbrewery’s patrons sing along to printed lyric sheets and a projection of song lyrics on a wall — with some of the funds raised benefiting local nonprofit organizations.
“A big part of the motive for this is to have a group effort to sing music together and have a good time,” Jubeck said. “I feel like unless you go to church or are in a choir, or something like that, a lot of people don’t have music and singing with others in their lives. It’s just not something that we do. We have karaoke, I guess, but this is a little bit more organized and a group thing.”
Membership in the band can fluctuate, Jubeck said.
“It’s the ‘Jubeck Family Band’ and what that means is anyone who works for us can play,” he said. “When we started, there were two or three different people who were actively participating. Now it’s dwindled to my business partner Dan and myself and his wife Cindy. We still have a couple of other folks who will sit in with us.”
Jubeck’s selects a different nonprofit each month. During the event, tip jars collect donations and the microbrewery gives a dollar from each beer sold to the organization.
“In terms of raising money for the nonprofits, a lot of that depends on the nonprofits — if they really promote it and get people down here,” Jubeck said.
Sunday, more than 50 people sang along to the music. Kids danced and guest bartenders from the school were busy carrying beers to patrons.
“The biggest dollar amount we did was for Hospice (of Dubuque),” Jubeck said. “They really promoted it well and brought a lot of people in. That raised close to $1,000. We’ve had some where maybe the weather was poor and not that many people turned out and the organization didn’t pull that many in and maybe they made a couple hundred bucks.”
Tom Anderegg is a regular at the microbrewery, and has experienced the singalong as both a patron and as a representative of a nonprofit organization.
“It’s just a lot of fun and it’s a nice way to give money to worthy causes,” Anderegg said. “I’m on the Hospice board and so I got to be a guest bartender. I enjoying singing, even though the people around me might not like (me singing). The Beatles are my favorite.”