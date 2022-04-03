When Candy Harris learned that Dubuque Community Schools officials were considering the closure of her children’s elementary school, she was devastated.
“It’s not just a school — it’s a family,” she said of Fulton Elementary School.
At a work session last week, school board members agreed to explore closing Fulton, as well as to examine how best to reduce the number of middle schools in the district from three to two.
Board members’ discussions about combining or consolidating facilities began amid concerns about lower-than-desired increases in state aid and the district’s declining unspent balance, which is like a savings account for the general fund. Closing Fulton is proposed, in part, because of its declining enrollment.
At the work session, Superintendent Stan Rheingans said Fulton students could be taught at other district schools as early as next school year. This would come at no additional cost to the district and would save an estimated $1 million annually in operational costs in the short term.
Officials are slated to discuss the potential closure of Fulton and review proposed elementary school boundary changes at a meeting of the district’s Facilities/Support Services Committee at 4 p.m. on Monday, April 4. The proposal to consolidate the middle schools also will be discussed.
“Financially, it’s a step we have to take for the viability of the district,” Rheingans said on Friday. “But we’re not just doing this to save money. We’re doing it because saving money allows us to offer additional programming for students and better outcomes in the long run.”
‘WE WANT OUR SCHOOL TO STAY OPEN’
As Elise Hampton waited to pick up her fourth-grade daughter at Fulton on Thursday, she said she still was processing the news that the school might close.
“I just really don’t know what to think,” she said. “It was just unexpected. One day, everything’s fine. Then, we get an email telling us this.”
Rheingans said families were alerted of the news following Tuesday’s meeting via an email that provided a website on which to ask questions and share thoughts.
Fulton staff were told about the potential move on Tuesday morning, and on Wednesday, district Chief Human Resources Officer Amy Hawkins and Executive Director of Elementary Education Lisa TeBockhorst visited Fulton to answer additional questions and concerns.
Hawkins will become the district’s next superintendent this summer after Rheingans leaves his position on June 30 to become chief administrator of Keystone Area Education Agency.
After giving families a few days to discuss the issue with their children, school staff shared facts about the potential closure with students at a virtual all-school assembly that already was planned for Friday, said Fulton Principal Chris Nugent.
Nugent has a lengthy history with Fulton, having taught at the school from 1989 to 2003 before holding several administrative positions at the district level. In 2011, she returned to Fulton and has been its principal since.
She said the news is “sad,” but she understands district officials’ reasons for considering the closure.
“In my heart, Fulton is a special place. It’s my home, just like it is for many people,” she said. “ … But, having worked at the Forum (where the school district offices are located) for eight years, I understand district perspective, and I understand that sometimes you have to think about the whole of the district and all of the students.”
Nicholas Walbrun has two children attending Fulton — Merek, 7, in first grade, and Atalyn, 8, in third grade.
“I’m very disappointed (about the potential closure) because I feel like the teachers here do an outstanding job,” he said. “They treat the kids here very well.”
He said many staff members, even those who don’t interact with his children regularly, know them and will greet him by name when he picks them up.
Howard Burch’s 5-year-old son, Dezmond, is in preschool at Fulton, and Burch’s 4-year-old son, Zyeere, was expected to start there in the fall.
Burch said the quality of education at Fulton is excellent. Dezmond’s teacher has told Burch that the boy already is reading at a second-grade level.
“It’s not fair to the people in this community, in this neighborhood,” he said. “We understand that they have to talk about budget cuts, but … they need to reconsider. We want our school to stay open.”
ENROLLMENT AND FUTURE FACILITIES
Much of the impetus for exploring the closure of Fulton came from the school’s steadily declining enrollment in recent years. During the 2016-2017 school year, 359 students attended Fulton. This year, total enrollment is at 243, with next year’s projected enrollment down to 219.
The district as a whole has had enrollment decline by 679 students since 2016. Since 2015, the student count at all but three of its 13 elementary schools has fallen.
Rheingans said falling enrollment would allow Fulton students to be absorbed into nearby elementary schools such as Audubon or Prescott while maintaining reasonable class sizes by adding additional class sections if necessary. Fulton shares a boundary with five other elementary schools.
Ultimately, he said, the district will need to move away from elementary schools with only two sections per grade to those with three or four.
“The financial data is really clear. It is far more efficient for us to run our four-section buildings than it is our two-section buildings,” he said. “So over time, we need to look at our two-section buildings and either turn those into three- and four-section buildings or consider closing them to build elsewhere.”
He said Fulton is landlocked and cannot expand to physically support the addition of another section.
Rheingans also previously said that, based on the district’s current openings, all Fulton staff members would be guaranteed a job in the district next school year.
District officials have floated the idea of constructing a new elementary school in the Southwest Arterial corridor. Rheingans said the opening of such a school is “six years away at the very quickest and more likely a decade.”
“We aren’t closing a school to build a school,” he said. “It is about closing buildings to have fewer buildings in the long run.”
TIMELINE FOR TRANSITION
Harris has two children in school at Fulton and an older child who also attended the school. She said she worries that changing schools will be a difficult transition for some young students.
“Taking them out of their comfort zone is devastating for some of these kids,” she said.
Nugent and Rheingans said school and district officials are cognizant of the disruption a closure would cause and are working to make the potential move as smooth as possible.
Rheingans said district officials will continue to communicate with families following the board’s discussion at Monday’s committee meeting. The school also has planned an informational session for parents of Fulton students on Wednesday, April 6.
Depending on the outcome of Monday’s meeting, Rheingans said, school board members could make a decision on the potential closure at their April 11 meeting. District staff then would inform parents what schools their children would attend in the fall and work to set up school visits for families to help students acclimate to their new building.
“We will do our best, if this happens, to make that transition as smooth and peaceful and joyful as we possibly can,” Nugent said.