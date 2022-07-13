ELIZABETH, Ill. — Two Elizabeth volunteer firefighters recently took the trip of a lifetime when they drove the town’s first firetruck along U.S. 20 from Elizabeth to Newport, Ore., a round-trip journey of more than 4,000 miles.
Bob “Hambone” Wand, who is retired from the Elizabeth Fire Department, and Jacob Krug, a current volunteer, left Elizabeth on June 17 in the 1½-ton 1937 Chevrolet Rotary Fire Pump firetruck.
They were accompanied by a couple of “chase” cars for moral and mechanical support that carried Wand’s wife, Kathy; his daughter Heather; his son Casey; and friend Bonnie Knight, all of Elizabeth.
Wand acquired the truck in 2002.
“It was Elizabeth’s first firetruck,” he said. “When the truck was sold, I knew who the department had sold it to. The guy just kept it in a nice garage, and when he was selling it, I went and got it.”
Wand had dreamt about taking the truck out on the road for a long time, but when he finally was ready to do it, the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“So, it didn’t work out,” he said. “Then this year, gas prices went up, but I decided it was time to do it.”
Heather put together the trip itinerary.
“Dad gave me some of his ideas, and then, I mapped everything out on a spreadsheet,” she said. “We actually followed most of it.”
The firetruck drew attention everywhere it went and even led to a “small world” moment in Nebraska.
“We had pulled over to fill up with fuel,” Krug said. “This guy comes up and hands us big bottles of Gatorade.”
The man, who was a former Elizabeth resident, had crashed his bicycle on Long Hollow Road 10 years ago, and the fire department had responded.
“It was early in my career,” Krug said. “He saw the truck and he recognized me because I was on the call.”
The trip wasn’t without its challenges, as the 85-year-old truck experienced some difficulties. It overheated just a day after leaving Elizabeth. The following day, the linkage on the cab came off just 15 miles from Casper, Wyo.
Once they arrived at the hotel, their day brightened when they met members of the Casper Fire Department.
“There was a hotel next to where we were staying that had a fire call,” Heather Wand said. “So afterwards, the firemen came over and chit-chatted.”
The firefighters gifted Bob Wand with a stocking cap, which he said came in handy in the open-air cab of the firetruck.
“A couple of days later, it was in the 30s as we were driving,” he said.
On Father’s Day, Wand’s daughter Rachel Laizen and granddaughter Laikyn, 12, drove up from their home in Hudson, Colo., to surprise him.
“I knew, but I don’t think he had any idea they were going to do that,” Heather said.
The truck visited a few fire stations, including in Swan Valley, Idaho, and Gresham, Ore., and a former-fire-station-turned-brewery in Rapid City, S.D.
In Casper, the decision was made to purchase a trailer and borrow Rachel’s pickup truck to haul the firetruck at least some of the way for the rest of the trip. Rachel’s son Jaret, 19, drove the pickup to Casper.
“We would take it off the trailer and drive it around a bit when we got somewhere,” Krug said.
In West Richland, Wash., where Wand’s son Aaron resides, the firetruck was part of the Cool Desert Nights Festival parade. Aaron’s son Mitchell, 12, got to ride with some of his friends as his grandfather drove the parade route.
“(Mitchell) was so thrilled about that,” Heather said. “They’re probably still talking about it.”
Wand, Krug and company finished their westward journey at Yaquina Head Lighthouse in Newport, Ore., where U.S. 20 ends at the Pacific Ocean.
Wand and Krug drove through Yellowstone National Park on the return trip and made a stop at Old Faithful.
“You always know who the firefighters are because they were the ones who came running over to the truck instead of looking at the geysers,” Krug said.
The firetruck arrived back in Elizabeth just after midnight on July 1 after a 15-day journey. Wand gives much of the credit for the success of the trip to Heather’s organizing skills and Krug’s co-piloting.
“He was my chief mechanic’s helper and navigator,” Wand said. “If he wasn’t along, we’d probably still be out there.”
Wand drove the truck in Hanover’s Fourth of July parade with son-in-law Clint Laizen and grandson Micah, 16, who had flown into Iowa to drive the pickup back to Colorado.
“The whole family got involved,” Heather said. “That wasn’t the intention, but everybody pitched in, and we had a lot of help along the way.”
Wand has been toying with the idea of driving the eastern leg of U.S. 20 to Boston.
“That would be a really different trip,” he said. “But why not?”
