The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Brice A. Heinze, 30, of Peosta, Iowa, was arrested at 5:11 a.m. Friday at his residence on charges of assault causing injury and false imprisonment. Court documents state that an argument between Heinze and his girlfriend Kaycee Ploessl, 27, turned physical, and he assaulted her for several hours while refusing to let her leave his vehicle.
- Samuel J. Myers, 27, of Zion, Ill., was arrested at 8:49 a.m. Friday at 193 Kaufmann Ave. on charges of domestic abuse impeding air/blood flow and domestic abuse causing injury. Court documents state that Myers choked his ex-girlfriend Sydnie M. Otting, 20, of 231 W. Second St., during an argument.