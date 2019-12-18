ANAMOSA, Iowa -- Authorities said a Stockton, Ill., woman was seriously injured in a rollover crash Tuesday night northwest of Anamosa in Linn County.
Jamey Swanson, 38, was driving east on Sawyer Road at about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday when she ran a stop sign at Prairieburg Road and crashed, according to the Linn County Sheriff's Department.
Swanson's vehicle rolled, and she was thrown from it, according to a crash report. No one else was in the vehicle.
Swanson was transported by ambulance to St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids for treatment of serious injuries, according to the release. She was cited with failing to obey a stop sign.