DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A local gym is hosting a 5K race in Dyersville to raise money for a breast cancer foundation.

Bar Raising Fitness, 775 Sixth St. NW, will hold its first Pink Run N’ Rally at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. The event begins at the gym.

Runners can sign up for the 5K run/walk online at barraisingfitness.com. It costs $30 for adults to register and $20 for kids. People wishing to donate also can do so online on the gym’s website.

Proceeds will go toward nonprofit Pink Hummingbird Project, which puts together care packages for patients going through breast cancer treatments.

The event also will feature live music from Dalles Jacobus from 1 to 3 p.m. Food trucks from Buenie Bottoms and Dinger’s D’Lite’s will be on site.

