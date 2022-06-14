Dubuque residents Brad and Melissa Williams made a potentially explosive discovery while putting in a new backyard fence on Sunday afternoon.
While digging holes for fence poles at their home on Sarah Street, Brad spotted something strange in a mound of dirt. Initially thinking it was a rock, he washed off the object with a hose, finding that it was made of corroded metal and had a spherical shape with several fins at one end.
After some quick searching on the internet by Melissa, it became clear what they were holding in their hands — an old military explosive device.
“We didn’t have any idea there was something like that in our backyard,” Brad said. “It was buried at least 3 feet deep.”
After Melissa and Brad called the police at about 3:20 p.m., 25 properties in the area were evacuated and traffic to Sarah Street and a portion of Maryville Street were blocked off as emergency responders attempted to assess the danger the munition posed.
As part of Dubuque Fire Department protocol, the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted to assist with its removal.
Ron Humphrey, bomb squad commander with the State Fire Marshal’s Office, said responders investigated with assistance from the 934th Civil Engineering Squadron, based in Minneapolis, and identified the device as a M69 mortar training round. Such devices were used by the U.S. military in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
How the mortar shell wound up in a residential backyard in Dubuque is a mystery, Humphrey said.
“It could be a hundred different things,” he said. “Some veteran could have brought it back from World War II or Korea and buried it there. It’s hard to say.”
Humphrey said responders soon determined that the corroded device didn’t pose any immediate threat and could be removed safely from the neighborhood.
The mortar round was wrapped in a shrapnel blanket and transported to a remote area in Iowa, where it was detonated with explosives.
“We blew it up,” Humphrey said. “That is the safest way to get rid of stuff like that.”
Shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday, the state agency reported that the device had been removed, and the evacuation order was lifted.
Dubuque Assistant Fire Chief Cal Motsch said the incident was a unique one for Dubuque. However, Humphrey said the discovery and removal of explosive munitions such as the mortar round found Sunday is fairly common in Iowa, with about 30 to 50 explosives removed per year.
“They are found more often than people might think,” Humphrey said.
For now, the Williamses have gone back to building their fence. While they are glad the mortar round is gone, what they really want to know is how it ended up there.
“We’ve lived here since 2014, and there was no clue or anything that something like that would be back there,” Melissa said. “It’s a big mystery for us.”
