UPDATE: Loras Boulevard has reopened to traffic following a closure this afternoon for an emergency water main repair.
----------
Part of Loras Boulevard is closed this afternoon due to an emergency water main repair, according to a press release from the City of Dubuque Water Department.
The section of Loras between Henion Street and Dell Street is closed, requiring motorists to follow a posted detour until the repair is completed.
For information about the closure or detour, contact the Water Department at 563-589-4291.