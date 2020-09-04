Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Dubuque.
Taylor J. Knuckey, 28, of Galena, Ill., and Daniel J. Richard, 58, and Ceneza D. Richard, 43, both of Dubuque, each complained of injuries but were not transported by ambulance for medical treatment, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Loras Boulevard and Bluff Street. Police said Knuckey was eastbound on Loras when she failed to yield at the red light and crashed into the southbound vehicle driven by Daniel Richard. Ceneza Richard was a passenger in the vehicle driven by Daniel Richard.
Knuckey was cited with failing to respond to a steady red signal.