ELIZABETH, Ill. — An Elizabeth nursing home will close next month, a move prompted by staffing challenges.
The Elizabeth Nursing Home Board of Directors recently voted unanimously to close the facility, tentatively on April 30. The facility has 23 residents.
Board Member Joe Ambrosia said the decision was made after administrators reported that the facility did not have enough staff to be properly maintained.
“This has been a problem that has been going on for a while,” he said. “This coronavirus issue has only made the problem worse, and now, we can’t keep it open anymore.”
He said the facility has been unable to find certified nursing assistants that are able to fill vacant positions.
“We are financially solvent, but we just can’t find the people to run it,” he said.
He added that staff reached out to surrounding facilities and determined that there are enough vacancies to accommodate Elizabeth Nursing Home’s current residents.
Grand View Estates Assisted Living, which is connected to the nursing home, will remain open.
“We really regret that we had to do this, but we didn’t have a choice,” Ambrosia said. “We got to a point where we just can’t keep going.”