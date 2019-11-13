DARLINGTON, Wis. — A confused Lafayette County Board of Supervisors struggled Tuesday night to vote on a controversial resolution that would create a review board that would determine how and when to release future findings of a southwest Wisconsin groundwater study.
Four versions of the proposal have circulated since an original draft of the resolution was released Thursday.
The final copy, distributed to supervisors at the meeting’s start, struck a contentious measure contained in an earlier version approved by the county’s Land Conservation Committee on Tuesday morning.
However, because the supervisors could not determine which version they were discussing or on which they were to vote, they tabled the resolution until the board’s December meeting.
“I have to table the damn thing, otherwise you’re going to look like a bunch of idiots,” Lafayette County Board Chairman Jack Sauer told board members.
The version approved in committee Tuesday morning contained, in addition to the creation of the review board, a threat of disciplinary action to county employees and supervisors who make public statements concerning the water study without authorization.
The 5-2 vote by the county Land Conservation Committee came during a meeting attended by more than 70 people, many of whom told the committee that the resolution appears to restrict residents’ access to important health information and opens the county to litigation.
“I am abashed to be living in this county with this kind of stuff going on,” said Ginny Bean, a resident of Argyle Township.
The resolution’s author has not been publicly identified, but Sauer said Tuesday night that it was reviewed by the county’s labor attorney Andrew Phillips.
The resolution cited past “leaks” and “slander” regarding the results of an ongoing groundwater study, which is testing private wells for nitrates and fecal contamination in Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties. Many media outlets misreported the results released in August.
County Supervisor Chairwoman Kriss Marion and Farm Service Agency representative Carmen McDonald voted against the resolution.
“I want to know who determined this was within county board authority,” Marion said.
REVISIONS
The commission characterized the resolution approved in committee as a “watered-down” version of the first draft that was released Thursday, which warned journalists they would face prosecution if they edit upcoming press releases concerning the groundwater study.
“The initial one was not well written and probably, in my mind not being an attorney, probably wasn’t legal,” Sauer said. “I don’t know why that was in there.”
That section was removed from the new resolution as was language that stated that the initial distribution of future test results will include the Iowa, Grant and Lafayette County board chairmen. Instead, that information will go only to the review board, which would decide what information to release.
Sauer said the other counties have discussed implementing similar resolutions but have, to date, possibly lacked the “courage” to do so.
Iowa County Board Chairman John Meyers and Grant County Board Chairman Bob Keeney could not be reached for comment.
According to the resolution, the review board would consist of representatives from the county’s health department, the chairman of the land conservation committee and the county conservationist.
The board will “review the tentative results, discuss issues surrounding interpretation of the tentative results and issue press releases when appropriate.”
County officials said their intent is not to deny access to the study’s results or to prevent board members from discussing them publicly, but to ensure the accuracy of the information that is disseminated.
“We need to present information as a county,” Sauer said. “I don’t mind them speaking publicly, but I want them to tell the truth.”
Because the study is publicly funded and organized, the results are considered public information, according to State Geologist Ken Bradbury, who is assisting with the research, along with U.S. Department of Agriculture scientists and staff from the U.S. Geological Survey and Wisconsin Geological and Natural History Survey.
The agencies have contracted with the three counties, who are financing the work along with donors, but nothing in those contracts regulates how information is disseminated, Bradbury said.
“As researchers, we don’t actually have to release the data at all until we are done. Up to this point, it’s been more of a courtesy,” he said. “I don’t really understand how we can work with this resolution.”
CHILLING EFFECT
Sauer said the discipline imposed on elected officials who discuss the groundwater study could include removal from county committees, but he declined to describe other measures.
Bill Lueders, president of Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, called the resolution “highly improper.”
“The reason we have independently elected public officials is because they are supposed to represent their constituents,” he said. “What Lafayette County is doing is basically telling these public officials to go sit in a chair and shut up.”
Marion said it also has a “chilling effect” on county staff.
“My biggest concern is there should not be an attempt to control the interpretation of science,” she said.