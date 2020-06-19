BAGLEY, Wis. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured when he was thrown from his bike last week in Grant County, according to information released Thursday.
Craig Homuth, 54, of Bagley, was taken by ambulance to Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie du Chien and later airlifted to a Madison hospital, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department. No additional information was released regarding his condition.
The crash occurred at about 9:30 p.m. June 12 on Grant County P near Willis Lane northeast of Bagley. A press release states that Homuth was southbound when he failed to negotiate a corner and lost control of his motorcycle. He was thrown from it while the bike rolled and flipped over a fence before coming to rest about 75 yards from the road.
“A motorist who had been traveling behind Homuth stopped to check on his condition and call 911,” the release stated. “Homuth was not wearing a helmet and sustained serious injuries.”
The release states that Homuth “is tentatively being cited” with failure to maintain control of his vehicle.