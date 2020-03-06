Police said one person was injured Thursday when a woman ran a red light in Dubuque, causing a crash that knocked down a traffic light and caused a vehicle to hit a building.
Maya M. Pizano, 20, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to a Dubuque hospital for treatment of what were suspected to be minor injuries, according to a Dubuque police report obtained Friday.
The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Thursday. Police said Bijei N. Davis, 26, of Asbury, Iowa, was driving north on White Street when she ran the stoplight at the intersection with East 11th Street, according to the report. She broadsided a vehicle driven by Pizano that was traveling east on 11th.
The crashed Pizano's vehicle into a traffic light, knocking it down, and into a building and causing $3,000 worth of damage, the report states.
Davis was cited with failure to respond to a steady red light and failure to provide proof of financial liability. Pizano was cited with driving with a suspended license and failure to provide proof of financial liability.