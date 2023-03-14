The Iowa Legislature is advancing bills in both chambers to reduce hiring and graduation requirements in public schools, with lawmakers torn over whether the bills will lead to flexibility for school districts or lower students’ education standards.
The bills originated as Gov. Kim Reynolds’ multi-faceted education reform package for the session, but have been tweaked by both the House and the Senate.
Bigger changes are reductions in students’ graduation requirements for world languages, fine arts and physical education — to varying degrees, depending on the chamber. The bills also allow financial literacy to be taught across schools’ curricula, rather than in separate courses. They also allow schools to hire community college professors as K-12 teachers without separate certifications and community librarians as teacher/librarians in schools.
The Senate passed its version of the bill first, along party lines. The House then passed a version last week, but returned a graduation requirement for CPR training in PE, which the Senate’s version had eliminated. That means the Senate needs to pass the legislation again in its new form.
Iowa Rep. Craig Johnson, R-Independence — who now represents Delaware County and Cascade’s township of Dubuque County — shepherded the bill through the House last week. He said many of its measures had been priorities of his for years.
“The whole thing started four years ago through conversations I had with superintendents,” he said. “The purpose of this bill across the board is we’re trying to offer more flexibility to school districts.”
Republicans, whose majority membership is pushing the bill this year, have said that many school districts — especially rural districts — have struggled to fill teacher positions in “specialty” disciplines like world languages and fine arts.
Opponent Democrats, however, have said the flexibility provided to school districts would come at the loss of quality education for the students relying on educational standards.
Iowa Rep. Sharon Steckman, D-Mason City, said on the House floor last week that the House bill would “allow schools to cut jobs and dumb down” graduation requirements.
Western Dubuque Community Schools did not respond to a request for comment for this story. West Delaware County Community School District and Maquoketa Valley Community School District both declined to comment.
Dubuque Community School District administrators acknowledged the potential benefits of added hiring flexibility, but said they would only utilize the measures in these new bills in case of emergency.
“There are lots of conversations about staff shortages,” said Superintendent Amy Hawkins. “I could see us using some of this if we can’t fill positions. But we want to provide the best experience for students that we can. So as long as we can keep filling positions and offering all of the (educational) opportunities that we can, we will work to continue to do so.”
Secondary Education Director Mark Burns said that, especially with world languages, Dubuque schools would not want to reduce education requirements.
“We know that when students take four years of foreign language in high school, it allows them to opt out of early foreign language classes in college and gives them that great foundation,” he said.
The Iowa Senate released a debate calendar on Monday afternoon which includes the House-amended bill for debate today. Floor debate is subject to leadership’s discretion at the time.
