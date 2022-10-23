Co-founder of Switching Places Foundation Dereka Williams-Robinson encourages people to vote early during Our Voice, Our Future, Our Power to Choose event held at Comiskey Park in Dubuque on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
Co-founder of Switching Places Foundation Dereka Williams-Robinson encourages people to vote early during Our Voice, Our Future, Our Power to Choose event held at Comiskey Park in Dubuque on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
Switching Places Foundation co-leader Dereka Williams-Robinson wants people to know that voting isn’t just important. It can be fun, too.
That idea was central to an early voting event and celebration held Saturday in Dubuque’s Comiskey Park where people could register to vote, meet with local vendors and grab a trolley ride to the Dubuque County Courthouse to cast an early ballot.
“We just want to celebrate a positive meaning behind voting,” Williams-Robinson said. “We want people to understand that it does matter, and your vote does count.”
Several state and local government candidates attended the event, including gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear. While candidates from both parties were invited by the Switching Places Foundation, most of the candidates in attendance were Democrats.
Martin Gage, of Dubuque, took the first trolley ride to the courthouse to vote with around 10 other people. Gage uses a cane to help with a mobility disability, so he said the accessibility of the trolley ride was “definitely” helpful.
“I’ve been without a car for two years, and the metro system here is OK … but (the length between a bus stop and your intended destination) can still be quite a walk,” he said.
Saturday was his first time voting in a midterm election, a decision he said was motivated by concerns about what policies Republican candidates would pursue if elected.
At Comiskey Park, kids jumped around in an inflatable bounce house and made colorful crafts while parents chatted with candidates and vendors. Williams-Robinson said the hope was for young kids to get exposed to voting in a fun and engaging way, so they would look forward to voting in the future.
Democratic candidate DeJear pointed to the kids as she made her speech to the crowd, telling attendees that this election was “for the future.”
She emphasized the importance of increasing funding for public schools and criticized Gov. Kim Reynolds, saying the recent increases in education funding have not done enough to support student success when considering inflationary impacts on school budgets.
“Getting a strong education is incredibly important if they want to pursue life, liberty and happiness,” DeJear later told the TH. “If we can’t do something as fundamental as that, then we’re not doing our kids the best service we can.”
Reynolds was not in attendance Saturday but has been at several Dubuque County events the past several weeks.
Reached after the event, Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann defended Reynolds and the rest of the party, saying they’ve worked hard to empower students and parents. In particular, he emphasized efforts to keep students in person throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Every single year, Gov. Reynolds and the Republican Legislature increase education funding,” Kaufmann said in an emailed statement. “The last time education funding was cut was under the Iowa Democrat Party — they only continue to lose their credibility.”
