Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Notice: There is a temporary disruption of our newsletter system. This affects all links in our newsletters and may delay upcoming scheduled newsletters.We are working to fix this as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.
A five-week Iowa State University Extension and Outreach course will provide participants with a research-based overview of Dubuque County’s local food system.
The Dubuque County Master Foodie program offers one online and four in-person sessions from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 24 and 31 and Sept. 7, 14 and 21.
In-person sessions will be held at various locations in the Dubuque area and are based on weekly topics.
The first session will be held online and provides an overview of working in food systems. The following, in-person sessions look at food production, local food preparation and other topics.
After completing the course, participants are requested to complete 10 volunteer hours working within the local food system.
The cost of the program is $80, and all registrants will be required to complete a background check.
The registration deadline is Aug. 17.
Registration is available at bit.ly/dbqfoodie
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.