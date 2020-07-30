News in your town

Dubuque nurses share front-line experiences in battle against COVID-19

27 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 11 in Grant County

Dubuque man who sold drugs in 3 fatal ODs pleads guilty to federal charge

Documents: Man threatened woman with gun last fall in Dubuque

Dubuque 'Art on the River' exhibit canceled

Deer issues in Galena persist as city approves renewal of deer program

Local artist to create sculpture for state fairgrounds in Illinois

Dubuque police: Man posing as Mediacom employee talked way into residence

CORRECTED: Dubuque Black leaders call for urgency to address poverty, discrimination

Dubuque police: Man posing as Mediacom employee talked way into residence

Throwback Thursday: Civil rights activist C.T. Vivian brought crusade against racism to Dubuque

Child hurt when vehicle hits deer in Lafayette County

Dubuque public transit system issues mask mandate

Dubuque man who sold drugs in 3 fatal ODs pleads guilty to federal charge

22 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours

Dubuque 'Art on the River' exhibit canceled

Child hurt when vehicle hits deer in Lafayette County

Potosi Catfish Weekend festival altered due to COVID-19 concerns; parade canceled

Organizers cancel Platteville Dairy Days due to COVID-19 concerns

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday)

Peosta to hold webinar on planning process Thursday

Motorcyclist hurt in Grant County crash

Woman hurt when vehicle, semi collide in Grant County

1 hurt in personal watercraft crash at Lake Delhi

Local law enforcement reports

City of Dubuque crews to spray for weeds along floodwall

16 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 5 in Grant County

Election preview: 2 Republicans hope to represent party against Kind

Diamond Jo parent company reports more than $100 million in losses in quarter

Jackson County supervisors poised to adopt ATV, UTV rules as permanent

4-H events still on despite Jackson County Fair cancellation

Jackson County Fair reschedules country star to 2021

2 Prairie du Chien restaurants close following positive COVID-19 case

Authorities seek man who failed to return to Dubuque correctional facility

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Dubuque crash

4 hurt in Grant County crash

Local schools prepare for students with new sanitization procedures

Citing COVID-19, Dubuque bar, music venue shuts down permanently

With modifications, show to go on at Dubuque County Fair

2 injured in explosion, house fire outside of Cascade