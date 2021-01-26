PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. – Two people have been sentenced in federal court for conspiring to deliver 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in August 2019 in Prairie du Chien.
Jeffrey Costillo, 33, of Blaine, Minn., and Denise Kraimer, 27, of Columbia Heights, Minn., were sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin.
Costillo was sentenced on Jan. 20, to 84 months in federal prison for his role in the conspiracy. He pleaded guilty to the charge on Oct. 8. Kraimer was sentenced Monday to 60 months in federal prison. She pleaded guilty on Oct. 1. Costillo and Kraimer’s prison terms will each be followed by four years of supervised release.
The release states that on Aug. 13, 2019, law enforcement officers worked with a confidential informant to set up the purchase of approximately three ounces of methamphetamine from Kraimer. The informant had purchased methamphetamine from Kraimer in the past and said she was usually accompanied by a male. Kraimer agreed to drive from Minnesota to Prairie du Chien to complete the sale of methamphetamine.
Kraimer and Jeffrey Costillo parked their car at the agreed upon location early in the morning on Aug. 14. Law enforcement officers quickly made contact with Kraimer and Costillo and searched their car. Officers discovered two clear plastic bags which contained over 107 grams of methamphetamine inside the glove box, according to the release.
Officers also found drug paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.
Kraimer initially denied any involvement in drug trafficking. However, a later search of her Facebook account revealed “many conversations involving Kraimer setting up sales of methamphetamine, with quantities up to a quarter pound,” according to the release.
Costillo claimed to accompany Kraimer as her bodyguard, though he admitted to knowing that the pair had a large quantity of methamphetamine with them that they were going to sell, according to the release.
Officials from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department, Prairie du Chien Police Department and Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven P. Anderson prosecuted the case.