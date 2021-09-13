Dubuque’s Multicultural Family Center will host a series of free Latin dance classes beginning Saturday, Sept. 18.

Instructor Rossy Verastegui will teach the classes, held from noon to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 20 at the center, 1157 Central Ave.

There will be no classes held on Oct. 2 or Oct. 30.

COVID-19 precautions will be followed.

Registration is required and can be made online at mfcdbq.org or by calling 563-582-3681.

