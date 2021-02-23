KIELER, Wis. — Authorities Monday released details on a three-car wreck Friday on the Dubuque-Wisconsin bridge that injured three people.
Roy Turner III, 40, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center with “non-life-threatening” injuries, while Max Hinderman-Tilt, 24, of Hazel Green, and Marilynne Field, 73, of Potosi, were treated at the scene and released, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 1:50 p.m. Friday on the Wisconsin portion of U.S. 61/151 on the bridge. A press release states that Turner was northbound in the right lane, driving at a speed below the 65 mph limit, when his vehicle was rear-ended by one driven by Hinderman-Tilt. Turner’s vehicle spun into the passing lane, while Hinderman-Tilt’s vehicle spun sideways and was struck by the vehicle being driven by Field.
All three vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.