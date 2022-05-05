Officials, businesses and residents of a southwest Wisconsin city prepared for the anticipated changes associated with a major highway project 20 years ago.
Platteville, Wis., would be linked to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Madison with four-lane access when an expansion of U.S. 151 was completed in autumn 2005. Business and civic leaders anticipated increased safety would accompany the completion of the project and boost the city’s growth.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the community’s anticipation in its May 7, 2002, edition.
PLATTEVILLE IN PRIME POSITION TO PROFIT FROM PROJECT
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The biggest town in southwest Wisconsin stands to become a “regional hub” once the four-lane U.S. 151 project is completed.
Business speculation and the potential for economic development have been ongoing since 1996, when the Wisconsin State Legislature enumerated the $143 million, four-lane expansion project between Dodgeville and Dickeyville. And Platteville, a city of some 10,000 residents located in the heart of the project, could reap the economic rewards often associated with major highway expansions.
“I think Platteville will become even more of a regional hub,” said David Markee, chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
The university has long lobbied for the four-lane highway and the growth opportunities it will bring to Platteville and all of southwest Wisconsin. Markee also understands the benefits the project could offer UW-P, an institution in the midst of building its enrollment.
“It will further open up the information that flows about this campus to the rest of the region and the state,” he said. “We have always been a hidden secret, if you will.”
Rita Elver, outgoing executive director of the Platteville Area Industrial Development Corp., said a four-lane U.S. 151 is a strong selling point in the local economic-development game.
“Once the project was enumerated, we were using it as a marketing tool,” Elver said.
Mark Tieskoetter, operations manager for Hickory Springs Manufacturing Co., said the four-lane expansion was “intriguing” to the manufacturer and distributor of upholstered furniture components.
“I don’t know if it made the decision for us (to move to Platteville), but it was an added feature,” he said. Efficient modes of transportation are essential for North Carolina-based Hickory Springs, which moved to Platteville in 2000.
“We do have a lot of product going in and out of here, so interstate access is always a plus,” Tieskoetter said of the U.S. 151 project.