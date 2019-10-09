UPDATE
Firefighters responded to a rekindled blaze this morning, temporarily blocking Loras Boulevard between Bluff and Cox streets.
The Dubuque Fire Department responded at about 6 a.m. to 586 Loras Blvd.
Assistant Fire Chief Cal Motsch said a passerby noticed smoke this morning coming from the residence.
“Sometimes the littlest thing” can cause a blaze to rekindle, Motsch said.
Firefighters are working to douse the rekindled fire. Firefighters remained on the scene at 7 a.m., when Loras Boulevard was reopened to traffic.
ORIGINAL
Authorities said two people sustained potentially "life-threatening" burn injuries when a fire broke out at a Dubuque residence Tuesday night.
Fire Chief Rick Steines said firefighters were called to 586 Loras Blvd. at about 9 p.m. to investigate a report of a fire. Two victims -- one male, one female -- were located on the scene, Steines said.
Other fire agencies were called in to assist due to a high volume of calls occurring in the city. Steines said Key West ambulances took the two victims to area hospitals for treatment. He said he could not provide identifying information for the victims.
Steines said the fire primarily was located in the basement of the structure. Fire crews remained on scene as of 10 p.m., but the blaze largely was contained within 15 minutes, according to a press release.
The home sustained substantial damage, the release stated.