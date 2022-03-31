BELLEVUE, Iowa — The City of Bellevue recently received a state award for its community partnerships and projects.
City officials announced that Bellevue has received the annual Keep Iowa Beautiful Robert D. Ray Award.
City Council documents state that the award is presented “to a town or city for enhancing the beauty, cleanliness and attractiveness of the community.” It adds that Bellevue received the award for “the remarkable partnerships and projects that enhanced the quality of life in the community.”
Dave Heiar, senior advisor and community coach with Jackson County Economic Alliance, led the effort to nominate Bellevue for the award. His nomination highlighted the city’s work on many community projects.
These included the renovation of the Bellevue Button Factory, a downtown incentive program to entice redevelopment of vacant and rundown storefronts, work with local contractors on a 16-lot residential subdivision, and the city’s partnership with the developers of Off Shore Hotel & Resort.
City representatives will accept the award at a ceremony at the state Capitol today.
“This is pretty exciting for a smaller community to have this kind of recognition by Keep Iowa Beautiful … for all the hard work, partnerships and projects that they’ve been working on over the last few years,” Heiar said.
Maquoketa received the award in 2020 for revitalizing its downtown area through the city’s Vision 2020 plan.