Dubuque Community School District officials today announced the top three candidates in their search for a new superintendent.
The finalists are vying to succeed Superintendent Stan Rheingans, whose last day with the district will be June 30 as he then becomes chief administrator of Keystone Area Education Agency.
The district received 16 applications for the position, according to a press release. School board members whittled the field to seven semifinalists before announcing the three finalists today.
The finalists are:
Amy Hawkins, who has served as chief human resources officer for the Dubuque Community School District since 2019. Hawkins previously served as the district’s director of activities and athletics, wellness and health curriculum coordinator, LEAP Enrichment Program director and English Language Learners curriculum coordinator. Other previous positions include wellness teacher and coach at Dubuque Senior High School.
Kent Mutchler, who has served as superintendent of Geneva (Ill.) Community School District since 2006. Mutchler previously served as superintendent at Ankeny (Iowa) Community Schools and Oelwein (Iowa) Community Schools and as assistant superintendent in Spencer (Iowa) Community School District. Other previous positions include principal, athletic director and social studies teacher.
R. Chace Ramey, who has served as deputy superintendent for Iowa City Community School District since 2018. Ramey previously served as assistant superintendent for human resources for Fairfax (Va.) County Public Schools and chief human resources officer for Iowa City Community Schools. Other previous positions include chief of staff and director of student services.
Final interviews with Mutchler, Ramey and Hawkins will take place on Monday, Feb. 21; Tuesday, Feb. 22; and Thursday, Feb. 24, respectively.
Each finalist will meet with interview teams of district staff, parents and community partners, concluding their day with an interview with board members. No public events or forums with the candidates will be held.