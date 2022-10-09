Fontae C. Buelow (center) and his defense attorneys react to the guilty verdict as it is read at his first appeal of his murder conviction at the Clinton County Courthouse in Clinton, Iowa, June 8, 2021.
The Iowa Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments next month for a Dubuque man who again is appealing his murder conviction.
Fontae C. Buelow, 30, of Dubuque, was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 50 years in prison for fatally stabbing Samantha J. Link, 21, of Peosta, Iowa, in his Dubuque residence on March 31, 2017.
The Iowa Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments in Buelow’s latest appeal Nov. 1.
Buelow was found guilty of second-degree murder in a 2018 trial. But in 2020, the Iowa Supreme Court upheld a state Court of Appeals ruling vacating Buelow’s prior conviction on that charge, granting him a new trial.
The appeals court ruled that records on Link’s mental health struggles should not have been excluded as evidence in the initial trial, and those records were central to Buelow’s 2021 retrial. While prosecutors said Buelow killed Link during an argument, Buelow’s attorneys maintained that Link stabbed herself.
However, Buelow again was found guilty of second-degree murder. His attorneys later filed an appeal of that conviction.
Documents in the latest appeal again point to Link’s mental health history as evidence she stabbed herself, as well as expert witness testimony stating that her wounds could have been self-inflicted. Buelow’s attorneys also argue that statements he made on the night of Link’s death should not have been included in evidence.