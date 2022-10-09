Fontae Buelow
Fontae C. Buelow (center) and his defense attorneys react to the guilty verdict as it is read at his first appeal of his murder conviction at the Clinton County Courthouse in Clinton, Iowa, June 8, 2021. 

 Dave Kettering

The Iowa Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments next month for a Dubuque man who again is appealing his murder conviction.

Fontae C. Buelow, 30, of Dubuque, was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 50 years in prison for fatally stabbing Samantha J. Link, 21, of Peosta, Iowa, in his Dubuque residence on March 31, 2017.

