Jane Rife’s job consists primarily of listening.
“It’s how fast your brain can hear the words and translate it to your fingers,” said Rife, an official court reporter in Iowa’s First Judicial District. “That’s the whole thing.”
Court reporters such as Rife and Megan Giesemann, both of whom are based in Dubuque, are tasked with creating transcripts of court proceedings — including every “um” and “ah” — on specialized keyboards known as stenos. But while the profession is essential to the legal system, court reporting isn’t a path most think about heading down.
“I’ve heard since I was in school in 2007 that we’re antiquated,” Giesemann said. “But that’s just not true. We’re not going anywhere.”
She gave the example of how many mistakes the digital transcriptions of voicemails now have. Court reporters can ask those speaking during court to talk slower or louder to ensure an accurate record, she added.
In Iowa, Giesemann said many court reporters are reaching retirement age, and a younger generation hasn’t stepped up to replace them at the same rate. Anyone who does attend schooling for court reporting would find themselves with a career right after graduation, she said.
Court reporters need a two-year associate degree, which includes taking tests for speed and accuracy when typing, as well as obtaining certification to work either in a specific state or nationally.
Rife said there are three types of court reporting. Official court reporters sit in on trials, while freelance reporters take down what’s said in depositions. Real-time reporters provide a live transcript of proceedings, including doing tasks such as providing captioning for televised events.
Official court reporters also can be certified to do real-time reporting, and Rife is one of them. Her steno keyboard is hooked up to a laptop that can create a live transcript of court proceedings. Sometimes judges ask for the transcript, she said, but it’s primarily for deaf individuals involved in a case.
The 22-key steno keyboard, which has no markings to indicate what letter is associated with each key, takes time to learn. Rife said court reporters have to think phonetically when typing and combine the limited amount of letters to create the missing letters.
The left hand types initial consonants in a word, the right hand does ending consonants, and the thumbs type out vowels.
Kathy White, official court reporter based at Grant County Circuit Court in Lancaster, Wis., said the setup allowed for a reporter to type a single word in one stroke.
White is the only official court reporter based in Grant County. But, due to a lack of court reporters in Wisconsin, she often covers proceedings across the state.
Despite the dwindling reporter number, she said court reporters are still needed when technology fails.
“We have no power backups at our courthouse, so when the internet goes down or the power goes down, they have to get me to report,” White said.
Jill Richardson is a court specialist for Jo Daviess County Circuit Court in Galena, Ill., which does not have an official court reporter. Instead, Richardson runs the recording system that captures court proceedings on audio files. She also set up all of the Zoom proceedings when the courthouse closed because of COVID-19.
Richardson now is pursuing a court reporter degree in order to offer that service as well.
“I think it’s nice that a court reporter can pick up things (while) being in a room that a machine cannot, but it’s nice to have a recording as a backup as well,” she said.
But Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley said she finds recordings less trustworthy. She said she relies on court reporters for their continuity, support and ability to give an accurate answer to any questions that come up in court proceedings.
“When they talk about recording systems, I say I never want to see one in a courtroom,” Ackley said. “No recording system can do what these ladies do.”