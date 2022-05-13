Jim McInerney would tell his children that his wedding vows were for in sickness and in health — and it was a promise he lived out daily.
For 20 years, he was the primary caretaker for his wife, Marilyn, who had multiple sclerosis and depended on him for help.
It was a lesson for Jim and Marilyn’s children in the commitment that comes with a marriage.
“I never dreamed that my dad would be able to do all of that, and he did,” said their daughter Sue Ransom. “It was amazing how, to us, he was just Dad … but to really do that 24/7 was huge. It meant a lot to us.”
James “Jim” F. McInerney, of Dubuque, died on Feb. 26 at the age of 86.
He was born on Nov. 29, 1935, in Dubuque to Frank and Teresa McInerney, the youngest of three children.
Jim attended St. Patrick School and Dubuque Senior High School. He remained in contact with his grade-school friends into his old age, meeting up with a handful of them once a month for breakfast until the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Sept. 3, 1955, he married Marilyn Schmerbach at Sacred Heart Church in Dubuque. The couple had four children: Sue Ransom; Denny McInerney; John McInerney, who died in 2003; and Sharon Koch.
Jim and Marilyn were firm as parents, but their children weren’t ones to try to cross them, either. The kids grew up next door to one of Jim’s sisters and her family, so they spent plenty of time with their cousins. Every Sunday, their grandparents would come over for dinner with the children and their cousins.
Jim and Marilyn eventually bought a cottage in Guttenberg, Iowa, and the family spent many summers there, playing cards, fishing, swimming and riding mini bikes.
“Everything that we needed, we had,” Sue said.
Jim worked for the City of Dubuque for years, spending time in the parks department when he was younger and later joining the parking division, where he performed maintenance on parking ramps and repaired parking meters.
On the side, though, Jim started tinkering with appliances that needed fixing at home. He could pick up machines, learn how they worked, tear them apart and figure out how to fix them.
Eventually, he reached a point where the work he was doing on the side interfered with his day job, so he bought a building on Central Avenue and opened Jim’s Appliance Service.
He would operate the store for 25 years. Jim, Marilyn and Denny ran the shop, repairing coffee makers, blenders, toasters and other small appliances, as well as selling used appliances out of the storefront.
“We were real busy, but at that time, you’d fix a mixer and charge somebody $4,” Denny said. “Now, you’d throw it away and go buy a new one.”
In addition to the business, Jim’s Appliance Service also was a stomping ground for retirees who had done business with the McInerneys, along with neighbors and friends who would swing in if they drove by the store.
“Between him and my mom, there were people in and out of that store all day long talking to him,” Denny said.
Jim was always one to help others, sometimes fixing an appliance in exchange for chicken, smoked fish or cookies. He would sell or give the family’s dryer to someone who needed it. He poured sidewalks and trimmed trees for people who needed a hand.
“He’d always be doing something for someone,” Denny said.
As Marilyn got older, she started to have trouble walking. At age 50, she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
Jim retired from running the appliance shop to take care of Marilyn until she died in 2005.
As Marilyn’s mobility declined, Jim would invent ways to make their lives easier, helping her sit up straighter, making her legs more comfortable and building a ramp to help her get into the house.
“He was just very considerate and thoughtful,” Sharon said. “It was pretty neat. It was a very hard time for all of us, but it was pretty impressive what they could do together.”
When their children would come over to help Marilyn, she would tell them to let Jim take care of things because they had a system.
“I don’t think we realized how hard it was because he made it look so simple, and ... they had a system, and that’s the way it worked,” Denny said.
After Marilyn died, Jim took a job as an elevator operator at Stonehill Communities, spending 12 years helping take residents to their meals.
“It was a perfect job for him,” Sue said. “It gave him purpose, and he had been so used to taking care of somebody that it just made sense.”
For the last 14 years of his life, Jim lived with Sue and her husband, spoiling their dog and instructing them on how to fix their stove when it stopped working. He would sneak upstairs early in the morning to leave their birthday cards on the table — all of the kids and grandkids got a card on their birthday.
“It was nice having him here,” Sue said. “It was something that we felt happy we could do.”
About six months before his death, Jim’s health began to decline. He eventually contracted pneumonia and died peacefully a few days later.
“It was just so peaceful and well deserved,” Sue said.
Jim’s children said they will remember their father for the impact he made on the many people who knew him and the lessons he left behind about the importance of helping other people.
“He had a good life,” Denny said. “He lived well.”