The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors recently reviewed a lobbying group’s priorities for the upcoming Iowa legislative session, with special attention to trying to dissuade proposed changes to local sales tax programs.

Dubuque County is a member of the Urban County Coalition, which lobbies in the Iowa Legislature on behalf of counties containing the state’s largest cities. As the coalition develops its priorities ahead of each session, it seeks member counties’ input.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.