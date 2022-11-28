The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors recently reviewed a lobbying group’s priorities for the upcoming Iowa legislative session, with special attention to trying to dissuade proposed changes to local sales tax programs.
Dubuque County is a member of the Urban County Coalition, which lobbies in the Iowa Legislature on behalf of counties containing the state’s largest cities. As the coalition develops its priorities ahead of each session, it seeks member counties’ input.
One priority on which the coalition sought feedback was lobbying against proposed restrictions on local sales tax uses. Recent legislative proposals have sought to reform the state’s sales tax broadly, such as adding a 1-cent tax that would trigger funding a natural resources protection fund approved by voters in 2010, and restricting how local governments use revenue from sales taxes approved by local voters.
Currently, counties use local option sales tax dollars for different purposes. In Dubuque County, 100% of the revenues go toward road projects.
A recent proposal would have seen the state collect local sales tax revenues and distribute them to local governments for uses the state determined, such as requiring that funds be used for property tax relief. That could force local governments to change their usage of funds based on how the requirement is defined.
“We’re kind of the odd county out,” Dubuque County Supervisor Harley Pothoff said at a recent meeting. “We’re the only one who has the entire 1 cent going to roads. So, if the state takes this over and says this has to be used for property tax relief, well, that is already what all of ours goes to.”
According to Dubuque County officials, the local option sales tax generates around $4.5 million per year for road projects, which otherwise would have to be funded from county property tax dollars.
Supervisor Ann McDonough said the state proposal was confusing and potentially harmful.
“I don’t know, other than control, why the state wants to do this,” she said.
If the state took over collection of the local option sales tax, it would trigger funding of the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund — commonly known as IWILL — created by the 2010 referendum. But Dubuque County Project Manager Ed Raber said recent proposals would not mean more natural resources funding as the original ballot measure intended.
“The makeup of last year’s session’s legislature and the coming legislature have indicated they will not be using IWILL money as additive money for outdoor recreation and natural resources, but to replace other (existing state) funding,” he said.
Dubuque County Auditor Kevin Dragotto attends Urban County Coalition meetings and said the group hopes to protect the county from proposed local option sales tax changes.
“The UCC identified this because it is the priority that seems to have the most wiggle room, where legislators may come around,” he said.
The 2023 Iowa legislative session begins Jan. 9. No bills for the session have been filed yet. Pre-filing opens Dec. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.