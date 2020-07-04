Dubuque police on Friday shared more details about the events that preceded a fatal shooting, and they also released the name of the victim.
Curtis R. Smothers Jr., 25, of Dubuque, died after being shot in the chest at about 6 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release. He was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Police responded to the 400 block of Loras Boulevard, near its intersection with Bluff Street, when the shooting was reported. They found Smothers on the ground with the gunshot wound.
Police almost immediately started reviewing nearby traffic cameras. The release states that the cameras captured the time before the shooting, during which Smothers argued with “another adult male.” That argument turned physical.
“During the altercation, the offender retrieved a handgun from his waistband and shot Smothers in the chest,” the release states.
The shooter then fled into 419 Loras Blvd. Emergency communication scanner traffic indicated that police quickly surrounded the residence.
The police department’s tactical unit executed a search warrant at 419 Loras Blvd., No. 1, at about 9 p.m. Thursday as part of the investigation, the release states.
However, no arrests have been reported.
The release states that “all parties involved have been identified” and that the investigation continues.
Anyone with information about the incident should call Cpl. Justin Stair at 563-589-4474, Investigator Kurt Rosenthal at 563-587-3808, non-emergency dispatch at 563-589-4415 or Crime Stoppers at 800-747-0117 or 563-588-0714. Crime Stoppers might award a cash reward of up to $2,000 if the supplied information leads to an arrest.
Anonymous tips also can be submitted at cityofdubuque.org/police or through the MyDBQ smartphone app at www.cityofdubuque.org/MyDBQ.