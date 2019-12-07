News in your town

Steyer in Dubuque: Trump's boasts of economic prosperity ring hollow

Klobuchar promises Dubuque crowd she will prioritize action on climate change

Authorities: Woman charged after 11 malnourished horses -- 3 dead -- found in Jo Daviess County

Volunteer prairie reclamation workday set for Sunday in Belmont

Dyersville Relay for Life kickoff meeting set for Monday

Peosta council members again delve into recent contentious meetings, moves

RSVP deadline approaching for 2nd Bobcat Community Christmas event

Asbury girl lights up the holidays for crowd of hundreds

Controversial change to SNAP program could impact up to 110 people locally

Local study: Demand for skilled workers to continue to climb, but concerns over size of labor pool

Girl Scout leaders plan to sell 15 'unusable' acres of Epworth camp

Biden brings presidential bid to Elkader with new backer John Kerry