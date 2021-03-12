Annual Spring Garage Sale
Saturday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Garage sale will be held in the ballroom. More than 120 tables of items available. Admission is $1 per person.
Ladies Day Out in Elkader
Saturday, 210 S. Main Street, Downtown Elkader, Iowa
8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy a day of shopping, presentations and demonstrations. Registration at FreedomBank’s Community Room to receive a map and schedule of presentations. More information: Call Elkader Area Chamber of Commerce at 563-245-2857.
Dyersville St. Patrick’s Day Festivities
Saturday, Commercial Club Park and downtown Dyersville, Iowa
10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Enjoy a Gaelic Gallop 2-mile and 8K run at 8:15 a.m., the 24th annual Shamrock Ride 13-mile bike ride at 9 a.m., Mass at 10:30 a.m. and St. Patrick’s Day parade at 1:30. More information: Call Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce at 563-875-2311 or visit facebook.com/DyersvilleChamber.
Annual Indoor Garage Sale
Sunday, Jackson County Fairgrounds, Maquoketa, Iowa
8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with early bird shopping at 7 a.m. Many dealers returning. Social distancing will be followed. Early-bird admission is $10. General admission is $3.