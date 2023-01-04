The following notable action was taken by Dubuque City Council members on Tuesday.
McCoy Group development agreement
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve a development agreement with McCoy Group Inc. for the planned construction of a new headquarters in Dubuque.
Background: McCoy Group intends to build a 78,370-square-foot corporate headquarters on its 11.5-acre campus at 2099 Southpark Court, the same location as the company’s current headquarters.
Under the development agreement, the company will be required to invest $33 million in the project by Dec. 31, 2024. It also must maintain its current workforce — which is the equivalent of 248 full-time employees — and add the equivalent of another 18 full-time jobs by Oct. 1, 2026, and remain at or above the equivalent of 266 full-time employees over the length of the development agreement.
In return, McCoy Group will receive 10 years of tax-increment-financing incentives expected to total nearly $3 million.
McCoy Group last month was awarded $1.86 million in state incentives for the project. That award is contingent on the company creating 18 new jobs, with 12 of them paying at least $26.56 per hour. McCoy Group officials previously shared their plans to hire 18 more employees by 2025 and another 42 by 2027.
What’s next: McCoy Group plans to begin construction in the spring and complete the project by the summer of 2025.
Finance department restructuring
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve a restructuring of the city’s Finance Department.
Background: Director of Finance and Budget Jennifer Larson recommended restructuring the city Finance Department in order to reduce the workload of department staff and create backups for each management position to allow for coverage of vacations, conferences and training.
As part of the moves, Larson’s position would be retitled as chief financial officer and the two assistant director of finance positions — both of which are currently vacant — would be reclassified to finance director and budget director, respectively.
The restructuring includes creating a purchasing and safety coordinator position. That position would assist the purchasing and risk manager and assist with the implementation of city staff safety programs.
The restructuring would increase the number of full-time-equivalent positions in the department from 22.51 to 23.51 and increase the department’s annual recurring staff costs by $79,200.
The plan also calls for hiring a consulting firm to train the new finance director. The associated nonrecurring cost is estimated at $32,000.
“The total additional cost of $111,200 woudl be covered by finance position vacancy savings and the consultant services budget,” documents state.
What’s next: City staff are working to fill the two positions that now will be the finance director and budget director.
Flora Pool filter purchase
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve a contract with Carrico Aquatic Resources for the replacement of the filter tank and recirculation pump at Flora Swimming Pool.
Background: City staff sought bids to replace the filter tank and recirculation pump in order to keep the pool operational. The current filter tank is more than 30 years old, and city staff already have spent thousands of dollars to keep it operational.
Carrico Aquatic Resources submitted the lowest bid for the pool part replacements at $227,400, which was about $12,000 above the city’s estimated cost projections.
What’s next: City staff intend to have the filter tank and recirculation pump replaced by the time the pool opens as regularly scheduled this summer.
