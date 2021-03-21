Police said two people were injured Friday in a crash in Dubuque.
Thyroid Wahar, 21, of Dubuque, and Timothy D. Johnson, 23, of Dubuque, both sustained injuries but were not taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred at about 6 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Walnut Street and Loras Boulevard. The report states that Wahar was turning left from the westbound lane of Loras Boulevard onto Walnut Street, but he hit Johnson’s eastbound vehicle in the process. Both vehicles were totaled in the incident.
Wahar was cited with failure to yield upon a left turn, failure to provide proof of financial liability and not having a valid driver’s license.