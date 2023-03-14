A relatively recent arrival at a Dubuque museum has been known in the wild to move into a new home after eating the previous tenant.
A giant hermit crab arrived in February at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium. It currently lives in the stingray touch tank with stingrays and horseshoe crabs. Like most hermit crabs, the soft-bodied creature protects its soft, vulnerable body from predators by reusing an empty shell. In the wild, the hermit crab housing market can be quite competitive.
“These guys are often a little aggressive with their shell choices,” said Emy Konrath, an animal keeper at the museum. “When they grow, they will need a bigger shell and the (tropical marine mollusk) conch is a perfect size for them, so (giant hermit crabs) will find and eat the conch. It’s a really nice meal and then they have found their home. It’s a two-for-one opportunity for them.”
The Telegraph Herald is regularly providing a closer look at animals at the museum. This week’s profile takes a look at a creature who resides in borrowed shelter.
TEMPORARY TENANTS
Konrath said the creature’s name describes their residential status.
“They’re hermits — they’re looking for homes,” Konrath said. “They will search for new shells that are the perfect size for them.”
Konrath said the crabs often find new shells by scent.
“They can either smell the calcium from the shells or they smell the decaying of the organism that might have died (in the shell),” she said. “They will inspect the shell pretty thoroughly to make sure that the outer and inner size is perfect for them.”
Moving day for a giant hermit crab passes quickly.
“Once they decide that is the right size and shape that they want, they exit the shell they are currently in and quickly move into their new home. When they are out of their shell they are vulnerable because they use that shell as a form of protection.”
LARGER THAN MOST
As the name implies, giant hermit crabs are the largest species of the soft-bodied animals.
“It can get up to 20 inches (long) without its shell, so it finds pretty big shells to live in,” Konrath said. “People are probably used to seeing the little tiny (hermit crabs) in pet stores or have as pets.”
The natural range of the giant hermit crab includes coastal waters off the Carolinas, south to Florida and the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean.
“Another thing that is interesting is that this species has one very large claw — usually the right claw,” Konrath said. “They use that to defend themselves.”
Konrath said giant hermit crabs are omnivores.
“We feed him some fish and algae wafers,” she said. “They are fun to watch eat. They will grab (food) with their claws and their mouth moves really fast, chewing the food into tiny pieces. He does get pretty excited when we feed him.”
A CRAB’S BEST FRIEND IS HIS … SMALLER CRAB
Konrath said the museum’s giant hermit crab arrived at the facility packing an unexpected addition.
“He came in a shell that was curled and in one of the curls there was another, smaller crab that came in with him,” she said. “He had his own little pet. It wasn’t another hermit crab. It was a different species of Caribbean crab.”
