Members of the Dubuque County Board of Health expect to see another wave of COVID-19 cases on the horizon but are cautiously optimistic that local officials will be able to handle it.
Reported positive cases of COVID-19 have been on the rise in Dubuque County, as they are in most places around the country. The Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team reported 191 new cases for the week ending Wednesday, up from 178 the prior week.
Iowa Department of Public Health estimates that all cases spreading in Dubuque County are likely the BA5 subvariant of Omicron.
“With this subvariant present in Dubuque County, the (incident management team) is expecting to see another wave of cases coming our way,” Dubuque County Health Department interim Executive Director Samantha Kloft told the Board of Health on Wednesday. “These are immune-evasive, meaning they still can infect those who are vaccinated, boosted or have had COVID-19 in the past. But vaccines and boosters are effective in preventing severe illness and hospitalization and deaths.”
She said age groups of residents with the lowest vaccination rates continue to be the groups with the highest positivity rates.
Board of Health member and infectious disease specialist Dr. Hendrik Schultz said he also expects a high level of spread this fall but remained “cautiously optimistic” about the county’s ability to manage it.
“What (subvariants) have done over time is, they’ve become more infectious, but less severe,” he said. “It may become something similar to a flu, where you get it, feel lousy, but don’t need to go to the hospital.”
As of Wednesday, eight people with COVID-19 were hospitalized at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. Schultz said those numbers were heartening.
“These have been staying stagnant since February and only fluctuated a little,” he said. “A lot of people have COVID, but a lot of people sit it out at home. As long as we don’t see these (hospitalization) numbers rising quickly, we should be OK.”
Kloft also said the incident management team had held its first meeting with a consultant hired to conduct the required COVID-19 “after action report” to review the county’s response to the pandemic and that the report should be completed by the end of the year.
