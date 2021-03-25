Southwest Wisconsin school receives grant to install security system

Darlington Police Chief Jason King (from left), installer Tom Hausner and Holy Rosary Grade School Principal Tanya Horne appear with one of the new notification buttons installed at the school.

 Contributed

DARLINGTON, Wis. — A southwest Wisconsin school recently received a grant to improve security.

Holy Rosary Catholic School, in Darlington, received $16,785 to install a critical incident notification system in each classroom at the school, according to a press release.

The release states that the Darlington Police Department administered the federal COPS Office School Violence Prevention Program grant.

The security system, known as WAVE Plus, transmits a detailed alarm message indicating the exact location of an emergency to Darlington police officers via their two-way radios.

