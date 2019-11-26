MONTICELLO, Iowa — Authorities said the body of a missing Jones County man was found Sunday in a creek, but the cause of his death was not immediately clear.
The body of Jay R. Hanken was discovered at about 10:45 a.m. Sunday in a stretch of Kitty Creek in a remote section of Monticello, according to a press release from the Monticello Police Department.
The site was not far from Hanken’s residence.
The release states that Hanken had been reported missing on Saturday night. His family and friends had last seen Hanken on Tuesday night.
That prompted Monticello police to put out a public announcement seeking tips in locating the man.
A cause of death has not been determined at this time, but no foul play is suspected, according to the release.
At the direction of the medical examiner, an autopsy will be performed.