CASCADE, Iowa -- Cascade City Council members recently received four requests from downtown businesses to receive the facade renovation reimbursement.
The request for AHECO Holdings was approved, while requests from JPM Rentals, Lyons Service Center and J. Salon & Spa were tabled.
This decision was made because all three businesses are corner buildings, thus more than one side of each building could potentially qualify for reimbursement.
Council members decided that more information and deliberation was needed to determine if all street-facing sides of a corner building qualify as facades under the wording of the ordinance.