Question: What is the status and timetable for the Viking Cruise dock?
Answer: In 2020, the City of Dubuque approved a 20-year agreement with Viking River Cruises that includes the construction of a $1.8 million dock to be located near Grand Harbor Resort.
“The city is continuing to work on permit coordination to expand our riverfront docking capabilities,” Bob Schiesl, Dubuque assistant city engineer, said.
That coordination involves a number of regulatory agency partners, including the Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
As the city continues to secure and coordinate the permits needed to begin construction of the dock, city staff members have worked with Viking, American Cruise Lines and American Queen Steamboat Company to develop the docking configurations the vessels need to dock in Dubuque. The city has placed a spud barge — a specialized barge often used for marine construction operations — offshore at River’s Edge Plaza for the 2023 excursion boat season.
“This ensures that multiple vessels are able to dock and utilize River’s Edge Plaza at the same time,” Schiesl said.
Despite the delay in starting construction on the Viking River Cruises dock, Scheisl said the excursion season this summer has seen the Viking Mississippi, the American Countess, the American Symphony, the American Serenade and the Celebration Belle make several successful stops in the Port of Dubuque.
Question: When will the East-West Corridor reconstruction at Asbury Road and University Avenue take place? Is there a timeline in place for the project at this point?
Answer: Much has been going on behind the scenes since the city hired a consultant in December 2021 to complete a preliminary engineering design and environmental clearance for East-West Corridor capacity improvements along University Avenue.
Officials hope to construct three roundabouts along the University Avenue corridor at the intersections with Loras Boulevard, Asbury Road and Pennsylvania Avenue.
Changes in federal and state regulations regarding how city-level infrastructure projects are provided funding have pushed back the timeline for the project.
The local impact of those funding changes means that the East-West Corridor project, rather than being 100% federally funded, now requires the city to cover 20% of the total cost.
In March 2023, the city approved the allocation of $2.5 million as its 20% local match.
Those funding shifts also changed the way the environmental study phase will be conducted, adding an additional 12 months to the project’s timeline.
Schiesl said two public information meetings about the project are slated for this fall and winter.
“These public open house meetings will provide property owners and citizens the opportunity to receive information about the project and allow the public an opportunity to provide input,” he said.
Schiesl estimated that once preliminary engineering and federal environmental clearances are completed, the construction phase to convert the three intersections along University to roundabouts will take approximately two to three years to complete.