SHULLSBURG, Wis. — State Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, will hold a listening session next week in Shullsburg as part of a series of such events in the 17th Senate District.

Marklein will be joined by Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, at the session, held from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at Townsend Center, 190 N. Judgement St., according to a press release.

The press release states that the format of the event will enable the legislators to receive input and ideas about issues facing residents.

Lawmakers do not plan to answer questions, debate ideas, challenge the ideas or otherwise comment.

