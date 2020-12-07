In an inconspicuous basement hallway of the Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Center, there is a closet.
For residents in need, opening its door not only reveals racks of clothing, but also the possibilities of interviewing for a job, dressing for work and advancing in a career.
“I have a very lucky life. I’ve got a great job. I’ve had a great support system my whole life. A lot of people don’t have that support system growing up,” said Karen Babler, of East Dubuque, Ill. “Unfortunate events happen, and I feel it’s our duty as a community to help those people.”
Babler is a member of Women United, an initiative of the United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States, and helps coordinate a team who maintains the Community Clothes Closet.
After recognizing that people all too often lack the clothing necessary to enter the workforce, Women United created the closet in 2015.
The space, located in the basement of Town Clock Center, is filled with skirts, slacks, jackets and collared shirts — any article of business attire a person could need to dress to impress.
“This basically gives them a helping hand to make sure they can be successful when they do interview or start a new job,” said Babler, who joined Women United six years ago.
People can enter the closet during the building’s normal business hours. The location is convenient for job-seekers who visit the nearby IowaWORKS Center, she said.
Painted on a closet wall in curly lettering is an aphorism: “Turn your cant’s into cans and your dreams into plans.”
Judy Wolf, chair of Women United, said the closet tends to become disorganized with use, illustrating the importance of maintaining the rotating schedule of volunteers.
“We are not just cleaning the clutter each week, but also noting where we have shortages,” she said. “That, in turn, helps us establish a clothing drive within a business.”
When the shelves need restocking, Babler helps obtain donations either by calling out for assistance on social media or contacting local companies. Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA, Dupaco Community Credit Union, John Deere, Spireon and Woodward Communications have sponsored clothing drives in the past.
Women United also supports Sprout into Reading, a program that collects books for young children, and distributes books to area Little Free Libraries.
“There are plenty of people who have things they don’t need that others could use,” Babler said. “It’s pretty amazing what we get.”