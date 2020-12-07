more information

The Community Clothes Closet is open from 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays. It is located at 700 Main St., Dubuque.

People who wish to donate clothing can drop it off at the United Way office, 215 W. 6th St, Dubuque.