Police said a Dubuque man smashed a window to gain entry into an apartment building, then tried to break into a woman’s apartment with a hammer.
Anthony D. Barry, 51, of 830 College St., was arrested at 4:27 a.m. Friday after a brief foot chase on charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree attempted burglary, interference with official acts and public intoxication.
Court documents state that Sandra L. Wall, 53, of 180 W. 15th St., No. 202, called police when she and her daughter awoke to Barry slamming on their front door with the claw side of a hammer while yelling, “Call the cops, (expletive)!” He fled before police arrived.
Surveillance video later reviewed showed Barry enter the lobby of the apartment building at about 4 a.m., pull a tape measure out of his bag and use it to break the glass on the locked stairway door. He then reached through and opened it from the inside.
Police reported that the video then shows him pull a hammer out of the bag when he gets to Wall’s door and start hitting it, “causing severe damage in an attempt to make entry into the apartment until he eventually stopped.” He left the hammer stuck in the door.
Police arrested him after a brief chase a short time later. They reported that he was intoxicated and had “fresh wounds on both of his hands and a laceration on the bridge of his nose.”
Documents state that he admitted being at Wall’s building “because they are in the process of working out relationship issues.”