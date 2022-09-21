U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, recently co-introduced a legislative package of supports, rules and incentives for pregnant women as alternatives to abortion.
The Providing for Life Act is Republicans’ first comprehensive policy proposal aimed at reducing abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade’s right to abortion in June. The act includes an expansion of the child tax credit and WIC, the special supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children; ways to inform pregnant women of nonabortion resources; and changes to Social Security and child support.
Hinson co-introduced the act with U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, just days after U.S. Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., proposed a bill to ban abortion after 15 weeks of a pregnancy. But Hinson said her package was unrelated to Graham’s proposal.
When asked about whether she supported Graham’s bill, she did not directly address the question.
“My being pro-life has always been about this whole package,” she said. “It’s about supporting expecting moms until their babies are born. And I’ve expressed my past support for the child tax credit. Nothing is new in terms of my philosophical beliefs. I’ve been working with Sen. Rubio on this for months.
“I think this is an important time to lay our claim for why this is our value statement and why this is the answer.”
Hinson faces Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, in her bid for reelection. In an emailed response to the TH, Mathis called the timing of Hinson’s bill announcement a political maneuver.
“Rep. Hinson is playing political games in an attempt to cover up her record of co-sponsoring an extreme nationwide ban on abortion, with no exceptions for cases of rape, incest or when the life of the mother is at risk — and criminalizing the doctors who perform them,” Mathis said in the statement, referring to the Life at Conception Act of 2021.
The Providing for Life Act includes expanding the child tax credit, which Hinson long has supported in principle but which she has voted against as part of Democrat-backed bills, including the American Rescue Plan Act. Providing for Life keeps the annual credit at $3,600 for children ages 5 and younger — the amount to which it was raised in ARPA — and increases the credit from $3,000 to $4,500 for children 6 to 17. It also extends the credit to fetuses the year of a pregnancy.
“One of the most important policies in this bill — a policy I’ve heard a lot about from folks across the district — is expanding the child tax credit … to allow parents to keep more of their hard-earned paycheck to cover the cost of raising kids,” Hinson said.
Iowa Democrats often attack Hinson’s past votes against bills featuring the credits’ expansion.
Congressional Democrats included expanding the credit in their own omnibus safety net bill, titled the Providing Real Opportunities and Lifelong Investments For Everyone (PRO-LIFE) Act. That bill also creates nationwide minimums for paid family and medical leave and expands Medicaid postpartum coverage for a full year.
Instead of mandatory family leave, Hinson’s Providing for Life Act allows new parents early access to up to three months of their Social Security benefits to “help finance paid parental leave.” The bill does not guarantee someone who takes this approach still would have a job at the end of their self-financed leave.
The Providing for Life Act also expands WIC eligibility for postpartum and breastfeeding mothers to two years.
Josh Jasper is the executive director of Resources Unite in Dubuque, a nonprofit which connects people in need to services and resources to help them. He said that in his experience, particularly related to COVID-19 pandemic stimulus laws, small additional financial benefits such as the child tax credit are not difference-makers.
“What we have learned is providing people who are struggling (is that) these kinds of arbitrary funds don’t fix their problems,” he said. “If the objective is to help people be better able to handle something big (like parenthood), this doesn’t get us there.”
Jasper said the expansion of WIC in Providing for Life “100% makes sense.”
Hinson’s bill requires states to give information and referrals for child support, provides incentives for state requirements for fathers to cover half of pregnancy costs and strengthens child support enforcement.
Those measures, Jasper said, would go further in helping people like his clients.
“Ninety percent of the people who come in here are mothers trying to support their children,” he said. “We have a father crisis. Having fathers more accountable for these costs — anything there would have a huge impact.”
Pregnancy care already is covered by Medicaid in the 42 states that adopted its expansion under the Affordable Care Act, including Illinois and Iowa. Wisconsin is one of the only eight states to have not adopted the expansion.
Providing for Life also aims to inform pregnant women about available resources. It would create a federal clearinghouse of pregnancy resources. It also would require pregnant college students to be informed of available resources other than abortion.
According to Loras College and University of Dubuque officials, most colleges already inform pregnant students of available resources, both on campus and at local clinics.
“Often our health center is the first point of contact, and our professionals work with the student to determine what she needs in terms of health, classroom accommodations or other needs,” said Loras Vice President of Student Affairs Art Sunleaf.
The bill also allows federal funds to go to faith-based and community pregnancy centers.
For the bill to pass the U.S. House of Representatives, it would need support from the equivalent of all Republicans and nine Democrats.
