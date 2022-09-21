U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, recently co-introduced a legislative package of supports, rules and incentives for pregnant women as alternatives to abortion.

The Providing for Life Act is Republicans’ first comprehensive policy proposal aimed at reducing abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade’s right to abortion in June. The act includes an expansion of the child tax credit and WIC, the special supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children; ways to inform pregnant women of nonabortion resources; and changes to Social Security and child support.

