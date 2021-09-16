Dubuque’s greyhound racing park will permanently close following an abbreviated 2022 season, marking the end of an era that began more than 35 years ago.
Iowa Greyhound Park General Manager and Director of Racing Brian Carpenter said the next season will be the park’s last, calling the decision to cease racing “a done deal.”
Carpenter, who started working at the greyhound park at the age of 16, said he’s just one of many people who feel a close connection to greyhound racing.
“I am sure there will be a lot of sad people,” Carpenter said. “People stop me all the time and ask me, ‘Can you keep it going?’ As much as I’d love to keep it going, we just cannot do it.”
Details for next year’s schedule are not set in stone, but Carpenter said the 2022 racing season will likely last for “only a month or two.” That would pale in comparison to this year’s racing schedule, which spanned six months and featured 112 racing days.
Details of next year’s racing plans should come into focus next month, when the Iowa Racing & Gaming Commission is slated to consider the park’s application for a pari-mutuel license.
Carpenter conceded that even a shortened schedule may not be feasible.
“We don’t know if we will get enough dogs,” he said. “We want to get (a final season) done and finish things out correctly, but we aren’t certain right now.”
The shortage of available greyhounds is among the chief reasons for the end of Iowa Greyhound Park and the collapse of the racing industry as a whole.
Dogs that raced in Dubuque frequently split their time between Iowa Greyhound Park and tracks in Florida, allowing the dogs to race year-round. But in 2018, Florida voters approved a constitutional amendment to eliminate greyhound racing at the conclusion of the 2020 season.
The end of greyhound racing in Florida, which was long the epicenter of the sport, disrupted the industry and resulted in a dramatic drop off in greyhound breeding.
“When Florida closed down, it was the dagger in the heart of greyhound racing,” Carpenter said.
Even without a greyhound shortage, the park’s days might have been numbered.
For the past seven years, Iowa Greyhound Park has been propped up by subsidies.
In 2014, Dubuque’s Mystique Casino & Resort — now Q Casino and Hotel — and the casino in Council Bluffs reached a settlement allowing the casinos to sever ties with the greyhound industry.
As part of this deal, Council Bluffs agreed to pay an annual $4.6 million subsidy to Iowa Greyhound Park through 2022, while Q Casino agreed to pay a yearly subsidy of $500,000 through 2021.
Carpenter acknowledged that these subsidies have allowed the park to stay in the black. And without them, it won’t be feasible to turn a profit.
“We never did make it to a point where we could survive on our own,” he said. “We were heading in the right direction — every year we were going up but we were not where we needed to be. … We just ran out of time.”
In recent years, Iowa Greyhound Park saw a sizable increase in wagering activity, due in large part to a massive rise in the “export handle,” which measures wagers made on Dubuque races by those who are not physically in the park.
Carpenter said that trend has continued this year.
Carpenter said the total handle — or amount wagered — has already surpassed last year’s total of $16 million. He expects that figure will rise to $22 million by year’s end.
“We lasted longer than most people expected we would,” Carpenter said, reflecting on the park’s recent growth.
Dubuque hosted its first greyhound race on June 1, 1985. The track created hundreds of jobs and attracted millions of tourists, providing a rare reason for optimism at a time when Dubuque was mired in massive economic struggles.
Carpenter said the track currently employs 54 people, a combination of full- and part-time workers.
As the end of racing nears, the future of the land and facilities utilized by Iowa Greyhound Park remains uncertain. Carpenter explained that the park’s grandstand is leased from the Dubuque Racing Association, while the track itself is leased from the City of Dubuque.
Dubuque City Manager Mike Van Milligen spoke enthusiastically about the future possibilities for the site.
“I can’t speak to whatever Iowa Greyhound Association’s plans are for when they will leave the site,” he said. “But I do know, whenever that happens, that the mayor and City Council have adopted a master plan for Schmitt Island, and I plan to continue to work on the adoption of that plan.”
Van Milligen added that future use of the track could be incorporated into the growing entertainment and recreation opportunities on the island.
Alex Dixon, president and CEO of Q Casino and Hotel, said the coming year will provide a chance to honor all those who contributed to the past and current success of the greyhound park. He also believes the park’s next chapter could help Dubuque raise the bar when it comes to its hospitality offerings.
“We at the DRA are prepared and look forward to working with the appropriate stakeholders to make sure we take advantage of this opportunity,” he said.
DRA Board Chairman Kevin Lynch lamented the loss of a Dubuque icon, but expressed optimism about what lies ahead.
“It is sad to see the end of a chapter in Dubuque history,” he said. “At the same time, everything has a sunset.”