GALENA, Ill. — An ecumenical outdoor service is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at Casper Bluff Land & Water Reserve.
The event will celebrate the beginning of spring and the day of equal light and dark.
Participants will meet 150 yards from the parking lot. Signs will be posted.
Part of the Wild Church network, connecting ecology and spirituality, a Meskwaki elder will offer prayer, song and a traditional fire. The service will be facilitated by lay leader Eric Anglada.
Those attending should bring a chair.
An offering to support an indigenous-led project, as well as Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation, will be taken.
Reservations are not required but appreciated by emailing CatholicWorkerSchool@gmail.com or calling 608-568-3630.