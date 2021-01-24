The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Justin P. Silvers, 37, no permanent address, was arrested at 6:10 a.m. Saturday at 870 Wilson Ave. on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with official acts and providing false identification information.
- Mark J. Page, 55, of 1834 Old Mill Road, was arrested at 2:16 a.m. Saturday at his residence on charges of domestic assault and obstruction of emergency communication. Court documents state that he assaulted Amy A. Schmitz, 47, of the same address, Saturday morning.
- Randy S. Thomas, 58, of Worthington, Iowa, was arrested at 12:43 a.m. Saturday in Worthington on charges of possession of marijuana and interference with official acts.
- Erin E. Fiegen, 37, of 335 Nevada St., reported the theft of electronic items and a safe, with a total value of $800, between about 3 and 3:50 a.m. Thursday from her residence.
- Kristine E. Jameson, 33, of Durango, Iowa, reported the theft of $1,109 at about 1:20 p.m. Thursday from her residence.
- Nathan W. Heming, 19, of 1465 O’Hagen St., reported the theft of $1,200 between about 2:45 and 9:15 p.m. Thursday from his residence.