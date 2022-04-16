Constructing a new Five Flags Center facility in Dubuque now is expected to cost about $90 million, according to a new estimate from consultants.
The proposal involves demolishing the existing arena, building a larger replacement that can seat about 6,400 and expands across West Fifth Street, and making improvements to Five Flags Theater.
The previous estimate for the work was about $74.3 million, but it now has climbed to $89.7 million, according to the new analysis from consultants Conventions, Sports & Leisure International and Betsch Associates, a 21% increase.
If approved, the project is anticipated to increase taxes for the average Dubuque homeowner by $193.28 in 2024, the first year that the levy increase for the project would go into effect. That annual tax impact is expected to slowly fall in the following years, eventually decreasing to $161.59 in 2042.
The analysis attributes the increased cost of the project largely to increases in construction material costs. For example, the price of structural steel has risen almost 50% since last year. The cost of other construction components, including roofing, glass and glazing, doors and hardware, equipment, furnishings and elevators, have increased by about 20%.
City Council members are expected to review the updated cost estimate for the project and discuss next steps during their meeting on Monday, April 18. Council members are in the midst of discussing once again scheduling a public vote on funding for the project.
Reached Friday, Council Member Ric Jones said his response to the new price estimate for the project could be described in one word: “Ouch.”
“My hope was that the numbers wouldn’t take this large of a step,” he said. “It is what it is.”
H.R. Cook, general manager of Five Flags Center, also reflected on the new cost estimate.
“I’m surprised that they didn’t go higher with the way inflation is right now,” he said. “I was afraid it was going to be an even higher number than that.”
Along with providing a new price estimate, the analysis by the consultants also predicts that the upgraded Five Flags Center would host fewer events and have lower attendance than projections released in 2019, including 14,654 fewer annual event attendees.
However, the analysis also predicts an increase in operating revenue, from the $1.75 million projected in 2019 to $1.96 million in the most recent study. It also now estimates the center’s annual operating deficit would decrease to about $250,000 — 70% below current annual deficit levels.
Cook said the new projections align with how the venue has operated recently, with events drawing fewer attendees but generating higher revenue.
“We are not seeing as high of attendance numbers right now, but people are spending a lot more,” Cook said. “We’re having a record year right now. We’re doing great.”
Tim Hitzler, founder of Key City Creative Center, is an outspoken opponent to the proposed Five Flags project. He noted that the performance estimates listed in the analysis are not guarantees. He contended that approving the project would reduce the affordability of living in Dubuque for all residents.
“Increasing property taxes will also increase rents,” Hitzler said. “About 85% of property tax increases are passed onto tenants. This is counter to our city’s goal of creating more affordable housing.”
Even if the project is not approved, Cook said Five Flags still needs up to $12 million worth of necessary repairs to continue operating. He said the larger investment of building a new center is ultimately the wiser choice.
However, Hitzler said he believes it is time for Dubuque to reconsider whether it wants to financially support Five Flags at all.
“Taxpayers should have been asked if they even want a Five Flags, and if not, what do they want in its place,” he said. “Perhaps they would come up with a more fiscally responsible and more inclusive idea than another Five Flags arena that operates in the red.”
City officials originally planned to have Dubuque residents vote in September 2020 on borrowing $74 million to fund the project. However, City Council members eventually chose to delay the vote due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last month, council members requested an updated cost assessment of the project in preparation for voting on setting a new date for a referendum. City documents state Sept. 13 is the earliest that a new vote could be scheduled.
Jones said he still supports holding a public vote on the project later this year. Council Member Susan Farber said she also still supports allowing residents to decide if the project should be funded.
“It’s the population’s decision,” she said. “The question should be, what does this do to the economics of the downtown? For me, it really is an economic engine.”
However, Council Member Danny Sprank said he is doubtful the project would receive enough public support and he is not sure if he will support scheduling the vote.
“I don’t believe our citizens will want to pay that much for it,” he said. “Is it worth going down this path now, or do we go back to the drawing board?”
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said he did not wish to give his thoughts on the updated cost estimate until speaking with more residents.
If the project is approved in September, design completion would happen in early 2024, with construction bids being sought later that year and the “midpoint of construction” occurring in April 2025, the analysis states.