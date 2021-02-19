The two candidates vying for a Dubuque City Council seat discussed the city’s mask mandate, a proposal to invest in Five Flags Center and emergency services improvements during a public forum Thursday.
Candidates Susan Farber and John Pregler are running for the Ward 1 seat in the March 2 special election. The ward covers much of the western and southern half of Dubuque.
The winner will replace Council Member Kevin Lynch, who was appointed to the seat last summer following former Council Member Brett Shaw’s resignation when he moved away from Dubuque. A citizens’ petition calling for a special election was filed in August.
The new council member will hold the seat until it is up again for election this November.
Thursday’s forum was held virtually and sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Dubuque.
Pregler, who is vice president of asset management solutions at Data Transfer Solutions LLC, said he hopes to bring a fiscally conservative mind-set to the council to curb the city’s high cost of living. He is running for the council seat a second time after narrowly losing to Shaw in 2017.
Farber, who owns Magoo’s Pizza in Dubuque, said she intends to bring her expertise in the business field to provide useful insight to the council.
Both candidates were asked to share their views on the mandate passed by Dubuque City Council requiring residents to wear face masks while in public.
Farber said she supports the mask mandate, arguing that it helps to ensure residents’ safety. She said the City Council should review the policy once Dubuque County’s incident management team says the time is right to do so.
“Saving lives is paramount,” Farber said. “As we increase our vaccination numbers and county health incident management team sees major relief, the City Council would be in a better position to review this situation.”
Pregler also voiced his support for the mask mandate but added that the council should establish parameters for when it could be lifted.
“We really don’t say when or how or why the mask mandate will be done away with,” Pregler said. “I think we do need to put some kind of qualifier out there.”
Both candidates discussed the proposal to invest in the city-owned Five Flags Center.
Prior to the pandemic, officials were planning to ask voters in September 2020 to approve the borrowing of about $74 million to demolish the current, aging facility and construct a new one, increasing its capacity from 4,000 seats to more than 6,400. Last July, however, council members voted to table discussion of the issue until January 2022.
Pregler criticized the proposed project, saying it would greatly increase the city’s debt and increase the cost of living for residents.
“The City Council has pushed for a go-big-or-go-home vote for Five Flags,” Pregler said.
He later added: “We really need to look at and tighten our belts fiscally over the next two years, focus on those in the greatest need in Dubuque before we focus on areas that do not directly help those in the greatest need.”
Farber said she supports city investment in Five Flags Center to make it a greater attraction for the community, but she also wants to pursue public-private partnerships to help fund the project.
“The Five Flags facility is very much in need of repair,” she said. “As we are focusing on workforce retention and the attraction of young people into our community, the Five Flags Center, I think, can be seen as a benefit.”
Farber and Pregler also shared their views on improving emergency services in Ward 1.
Farber expressed her support for the construction of a new fire station in the ward, arguing that the population growth in those neighborhoods shows the increased need for reliable emergency services.
“The calls will undoubtedly increase for EMS and fire,” Farber said. “The location of the new station will ensure response time will be cut down.”
Pregler also advocated for the construction of a new fire station in Ward 1 and said the project has been delayed by the Dubuque City Council for several decades. He said the current lack of a fire station creates inequities in safety for residents of the ward.
“We need fire stations where they currently do not exist and where the response times are way above the national and city average,” Pregler said.