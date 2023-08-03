For fans of popular video game titles like Fortnite, Rocket League and Minecraft, a new video game lounge for esports players will note its grand opening in Dubuque later this month.
Dubuque Esports League is an education-based esports program where kids, teens and adults can all meet under one roof to participate in team-centered video games and STEM-based activities while building greater social-emotional skills, its founders say.
Esports, short for electronic sports, refers to structured video game competitions at a team or individual level.
Recommended for you
The league will celebrate its location’s grand opening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 at 3220 Dodge Street, Suite 109. The nonprofit is now open for community-play hours, which can be tracked on its website at dbqesports.org.
Memberships, which come with added benefits, are available for adults ($299 per year) and people 18 and younger who have a student ID ($199 per year). During the community play hours, non-members can play for $6 per hour and members can play for $5 per hour.
The nonprofit’s co-founders, Susie Quinn and Shelby Wartick, both of Dubuque, started the nonprofit after observing the positive effects gaming had on their sons and a lack of other structured, extracurricular activities for video game fans in the community.
“When (my son) would game in his room, he would always laugh and have deep conversations with his friends strategizing their next move in the game, and as soon as he would come out of his room, (his attitude) would turn off,” Quinn said. “Learning of other towns incorporating esports into their communities made me want to bring that here for my son.”
Having been friends for over 20 years, Quinn and Wartick often talked about life and how their teen boys were doing.
“School was challenging at times for both of them, but when we discovered how playing video games got them out of their shells, we looked for different opportunities to build off their passion for gaming, and esports seemed like the perfect fit,” Wartick said.
The inside of the building features 20 personal computers (PCs) on accessible desks and a “competitive arena” featuring a learning center where kids can work on various STEM-related projects.
Quinn said the competitive arena will also feature 12 PCs and other gaming consoles by the time of the grand opening.
There will also be a “freakout room,” where members can vent their frustrations that sometimes arise from gaming. The space will include a punching bag, fidget spinners, kinetic sand and other gadgets for kids to unwind with.
Once opened, Quinn said the league will hold seven competitive seasons and classes for various games, including Fortnite and Rocket League, which are popular among elementary and high school-aged students, respectively.
Over the summer, the league has offered both esports and STEM camps, where participants learn about their PC and play games while taking part in STEM competitions and other team-building activities.
The next camp is set for 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 7-9.
Aiden Burris, 15, of Dubuque, has worked at the league as a gaming assistant for the camps over the summer. He said the members have been particularly drawn to the gaming tournaments.
“I think just the experience of working with your friends to accomplish a bigger goal, and the excitement once you win, is what these kids looked forward to the most,” he said of the camps.
Two esports athletes from Northeast Iowa Community College and Clarke University serve on the nonprofit’s board of directors and teach classes to members.
Quinn said the creativity, problem-solving and team-building skills that esports players develop can help them throughout life.
“If you look at everything, there is a leader or someone in that management role, and in gaming, there’s always a leader who is looking for the input of other players,” she said. “Leadership skills are oozing out of these kids.
For additional information about registration, play schedules and more, visit dbqesports.org.