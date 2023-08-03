For fans of popular video game titles like Fortnite, Rocket League and Minecraft, a new video game lounge for esports players will note its grand opening in Dubuque later this month.

Dubuque Esports League is an education-based esports program where kids, teens and adults can all meet under one roof to participate in team-centered video games and STEM-based activities while building greater social-emotional skills, its founders say.

Recommended for you