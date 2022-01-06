MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A trio of sitting Republican lawmakers now running to represent districts also covering south Jackson County, due to redistricting, made a group stop in Maquoketa on Wednesday night.
The event at Maquoketa Brewing was organized by Iowa Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, to also feature Iowa Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt. Both state lawmakers were drawn into new districts — 35 and 70, respectively — that will represent Maquoketa and west to the Jones County line for the next 10 years. Both have announced their campaigns for reelection to the Legislature and, thus, to represent Maquoketa for the first time.
U.S. Rep. Dr. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, also attended the event as she is running for reelection in what will now be Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes Jackson County.
While the featured speakers were state lawmakers, questions and comments from the audience quickly focused on federal issues.
On that front, Miller-Meeks talked of her fights, as a physician, against vaccine mandates and for what she called failures in consistency and transparency from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Why aren’t we talking more about natural immunity, since immunity is the goal,” she asked.
On the state level, Cournoyer, who has served since 2015, is also a member of the Pleasant Valley Community School Board and chairs the joint Education Appropriations Subcommittee. She talked quite a bit about her plans to address teacher workforce issues.
“We’re looking at alternate pathways and what barriers are keeping kids (graduating) from going into education,” Cournoyer said. “Some kids just don’t see themselves going to four-year college. Can we develop some sort of apprenticeship or alternative pathway into teaching? ... We’re really getting creative.”
Cournoyer played a role in ensuring substitute teaching did not require a teaching certificate in Iowa. She even became a substitute teacher herself during the pandemic.
During the event, Midland Community School District Superintendent Caleb Bonjour asked for a meaningful increase in state supplemental aid to public education.
“When we look at (state supplemental aid), anything less than 3% is going to hit schools right in the pocketbook,” he said. “When we have a $1.2 billion surplus in coffers that’s been growing, what hurts is that schools have been underfunded as part of that.”
The Republican majority has proposed income tax cuts in part because of $1.2 billion in the state Taxpayer Relief Fund.
Cournoyer made no promise of a specific percentage but said there would be an increase and schools would have a number before the 30-day deadline into session.
For his part, Mommsen — a farmer who works land in Miles — said he would love to represent Maquoketa because he works closely on Maquoketa Caves State Park while chairing the Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee.
He said he will support his party’s proposed income tax cut this session but only within reason and if it’s done carefully.
“At the end of the day, we have to remember that Iowans want a certain amount of services,” Mommsen said. “At the Capitol, I tend to be a very cautious person.”
Jackson County Democrats did not respond for request for comment on this story.